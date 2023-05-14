A rough go for renters as the average price statewide rises

Data from Zillow shows the average cost to rent in Pennsylvania has steadily risen since March.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A place to call home is a necessity for just about everyone; but for those looking to rent, prices could be a problem.

In Pennsylvania, costs are on the rise. Data from Zillow shows the average price statewide has gone up every month since March.

"Prices for contractors have gone up, gas has gone up, materials insurance utilities, all of that has increased," All Stiles Realty Broker Amanda Stiles said. "So therefore rental prices have increased to offset that loss."

The average cost to rent in the Commonwealth is $1,550, though whether prices are increasing or decreasing varies depending on the area.

The median rental price in Harrisburg has steadily risen since March. In York, the same metric rose, before becoming consistent, but to contrast, Lancaster rental prices are on average the lowest they've been seen since January.

Nationwide the average asking price increased by 0.6% from March to April.

The availability of properties is a main contributor to the overall higher cost.

"The market is really tight right now," Stiles said. "We have a very low vacancy rate and rentals, when they do become available, are going very, very fast."

Stiles says recent rentals are up for only a week or two before a new tenant moves in. "They really need to be ready to move, when they are ready to move."

She also suggests working with a professional throughout the moving process to help with all the paperwork and to avoid potential scams on sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

"There's a lot of scams out there, so they really should be working with a realtor. They can talk to them on the phone. Make sure they look at the property first before they put any money down on it," suggested Stiles.

Meanwhile, the housing market is heating back up following a break in mortgage rates. Data from the Mortgage Bankers Association shows declining rates and an increase in new mortgage applications for the week ending on May 5.