$84 billion planned for road and other travel improvements over next 12 years

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's State Transportation Commission announced Wednesday that it will update the 12-Year Program.

The new plan anticipates that $84 billion will be available over the next 12 years for road, bridge, transit systems, airport and railroad improvements.

The TYP is a multimodal, fiscally constrained planning tool used to identify and prioritize Pennsylvania's transportation projects and the funds necessary to complete them.

The newly adopted program, which takes effect Oct. 1, incorporates funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), and anticipates the following funding availability in the first four years of the TYP from federal, state and local sources:

$16 billion for state highway and bridge projects

$11.4 billion for public transit

$331 million for multimodal projects

$232 million for rail freight

$168 million for aviation

State law requires the STC to review and update the TYP every two years. No capital project can move forward unless it is included in the TYP.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has already made a noticeable impact on transportation projects in Pennsylvania across all modes,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “While additional investment in our large transportation network is certainly needed, PennDOT takes pride in being a responsible steward of federal, state and local dollars to help improve infrastructure across all modes.”

The TYP also highlights some of Penndot's accomplishments over the past two years, including the modernization of train stations to the implementation of innovative strategies and new technology to enhance safety and efficiency across all operations.

Now that the STC has approved the update, it has been submitted to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Federal Transit Administration for review and approval. The FHWA coordinates with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to review the plan’s conformity with air quality requirements.