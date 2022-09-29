x
$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund

The new balance, approximately $4.979 billion, would cover General Fund expenses for 42.6 days, which is near the national median.
FILE - Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on April 4, 2022. Most Pennsylvania lawmakers were absent from the state Capitol on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, five days into the new budget year without a state government spending agreement in place. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. 

The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. 

“Our state reserves are the strongest they’ve been in decades,” Garrity said. “Thanks to this deposit, the Rainy Day Fund is approaching $5 billion, positioning Pennsylvania to be able to weather a future economic downturn." 

The Rainy Day Fund serves as a safety net for state spending, alleviating pressure to raise taxes, or cut discretionary program spending during an economic downturn. 

"Everyone knows that a fiscal cliff is looming, so saving as much as possible in the Rainy Day Fund is the right thing to do. I applaud the General Assembly and Governor Wolf for prioritizing our state’s future," said Garrity. 

The new balance, approximately $4.979 billion, would cover General Fund expenses for 42.6 days, which is near the national median. 

