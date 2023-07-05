World's Largest Lebanon Bologna Sandwich planned for Lebanon Area Fair

The 150-foot-long behemoth will be assembled and unveiled during the Fair's Community Night on July 25, Visit Lebanon Valley said.

LEBANON, Pa. — Visitors to the Lebanon Area Fair later this month will be able to take a bite of history -- and help those in need at the same time.

Visit Lebanon Valley announced Wednesday it's teaming up with local businesses to craft the World's Largest Lebanon Bologna Sandwich during the Fair, which will be held from July 22-29 at the Fairgrounds on 80 Rocherty Road.

The official unveiling of the 150-foot sandwich is set for the Fair's Community Night on July 25, organizers said.

Free slices will be available for fairgoers from 5-7 p.m. that evening at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, according to Visit Lebanon Valley.

But the true impact of this giant sandwich will go beyond the evening, organizers said.

“We wanted to take the community aspect of this event a step further,” said Visit Lebanon Valley President Jennifer Kuzo. “That’s why we chose to partner with Lebanon County Christian Ministries to fight hunger in the Lebanon Valley.”

Each one-foot “bite” of the sandwich will be sponsored at $100 per foot, the proceeds of which will be donated directly to Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to assist those experiencing food insecurity in the Lebanon Valley, according to organizers.

The ingredients for the giant sandwich will all be locally sourced, according to Visit Lebanon Valley.

The bologna will be provided by Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats, while the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center, led by chef Brian Peffley, will provide enough French bread to cover the top and bottom of the giant snack.

And since no sandwich is complete without cheese, the Lebanon bologna will be topped with provolone provided by Country View Grocery, organizers said.