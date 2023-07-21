Playing women's soccer | Tyler Tries It

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield learned how to play the game from a couple of Cumberland Valley High School girls soccer players.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The FIFA Women's World Cup is in full swing, and there have already been some great games so far.

So, FOX43's Tyler Hatfield thought it would be a good idea to learn what it takes to play women's soccer like a pro. Tyler went to Cumberland Valley High School in Cumberland County to learn from their girls' soccer team.

He met with George Gemberling, head coach of the Cumberland Valley High Schools girls' soccer team, and three players, Alisha, McKenna and Olivia.

Together, they put Tyler through a crash course where he learned basic skills like dribbling and shooting, and then he tried out some offensive and defensive drills.