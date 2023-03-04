White Rose Outreach helping York community | On the Bright Side

This April, we're highlighting organizations that benefit from Give Local York. See how White Rose Outreach is giving back to the community.

YORK, Pa. — For the past five years, White Rose Outreach has helped the homeless in York County by being an advocate.

The nonprofit provides people in need with basic necessities.

They collect and distribute everything from toiletries and hygiene products to cleaning supplies and winter wear. Now volunteers say their mission extends beyond the homeless community.



"Inflation got so bad that everything costs more,” said White Rose Outreach president Susan Vega Sprenkle. “So, we have all walks of life coming in and we are no longer just a homeless outreach. We are helping anybody that needs help."



As prices continue to rise, the outreach is asking for your help.

"We really, really need donations now more than ever,” said Vega Sprenkle.

Distributions are held on the fourth Sunday each month.

These take place from 1 to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the former York County Food Bank, located at 254 West Princess Street in York.

Community members can also drop off donations at the events.

White Rose Outreach currently serves more than 200 families throughout York County, so volunteers say you can feel good about helping your neighbor.

"We have people thanking us, tearfully. It's making a big difference," said Vega Sprenkle.

The next distribution takes place on April 23.

For more information, head here.