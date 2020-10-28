Elestine Lawson is going strong at 107-years-young and is enjoying the 107 flowers she received.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A Westerville woman has more than a hundred reasons to smile after receiving 107 roses on her 107th birthday on Wednesday.

Elestine Lawson, along with her family, opened the door to find the 107 roses delivered from Battiste LaFleur Galleria, a florist shop on East Long Street in Columbus.

She had one piece of advice for living a long life.

"Praise the lord," Lawson said.

Lawson also said love and her faith have kept her strong all 107 years.

Her church had the idea to deliver this gift.