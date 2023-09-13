Sept. 13 marks National Positive Thinking Day, here's what you can do to keep the positive vibes going

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editors note: The attached video is from May 25.
Sending a positive note to yourself or someone else could save you a headache or health issues.
According to the Mayo Clinic, positive thinking means that you approach unpleasantness in a more positive and productive way.
The truth is that positive thinking typically starts from within. When you get a negative thought, try to challenge it with positive reinforcement.
Instead of saying, "This will never work", try "This may not work out how I want it, but here is what I can do about it."
Positive thoughts may not always be the easiest thing, but they can come with benefits.
The Mayo Clinic says these benefits include:
- Increased life span
- Lower rates of depression
- Lower levels of distress and pain
- Greater resistance to illnesses
- Better psychological and physical well-being
- Better cardiovascular health and reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease and stroke
- Reduced risk of death from cancer
- Reduced risk of death from respiratory conditions
- Reduced risk of death from infections
- Better coping skills during hardships and times of stress
In order to get the full benefit of positive thoughts, you must know the signals of negative thoughts, identified as catastrophizing, blaming, and perfectionism.
Having emotions and feelings is a human trait, but being healthier has a greater value.
Here are some things you can do to work on positive thinking, according to the Mayo Clinic:
- Identify areas of focus: It is okay to not have a perfect day, but knowing how you can improve can reinforce positive thoughts on change
- Check yourself: Realizing that you are not right about everything and you are in control of the decisions you make gives you the freedom to make better changes to influence positive thoughts.
- Try humor: It's okay to laugh through the pain to prevent negative thoughts.
- Practice positive self-talk: When your surroundings don't help your thinking, make a note to yourself to influence you to have a better day