Sept. 13 marks National Positive Thinking Day, here's what you can do to keep the positive vibes going

Sending a positive note to yourself or someone else could save you a headache or health issues.

According to the Mayo Clinic, positive thinking means that you approach unpleasantness in a more positive and productive way.

The truth is that positive thinking typically starts from within. When you get a negative thought, try to challenge it with positive reinforcement.

Instead of saying, "This will never work", try "This may not work out how I want it, but here is what I can do about it."

Positive thoughts may not always be the easiest thing, but they can come with benefits.

The Mayo Clinic says these benefits include:

Increased life span

Lower rates of depression

Lower levels of distress and pain

Greater resistance to illnesses

Better psychological and physical well-being

Better cardiovascular health and reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease and stroke

Reduced risk of death from cancer

Reduced risk of death from respiratory conditions

Reduced risk of death from infections

Better coping skills during hardships and times of stress

In order to get the full benefit of positive thoughts, you must know the signals of negative thoughts, identified as catastrophizing, blaming, and perfectionism.

Having emotions and feelings is a human trait, but being healthier has a greater value.

Here are some things you can do to work on positive thinking, according to the Mayo Clinic: