Wawa toasts Philadelphia Eagles with free coffee for customers on game day

With roots in Philadelphia, Wawa officials stated in a press release that they are excited to take part in the Super Bowl excitement.

PHILADELPHIA — Wawa Inc. announced a toast to the Eagles today!

The popular chain announced that in celebration of its hometown team playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, the company will offer customers a free coffee of any size until 6:30 p.m. at 503 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

“In honor of this year’s football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size hot coffee until kickoff to customers across PA, NJ and DE,” said Chief Customer Officer Alex Costabile.

“We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we’ll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!” Costabile continued.

In addition to celebrating with free coffee on Sunday, Wawa is helping sports fans prepare in other ways including $5 Shortis & $6 Classics and $1 Wawa Iced Teas and drinks when ordered through the Wawa app.