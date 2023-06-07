Tips for staying safe in water | Family First

YORK, Pa. — As we head into summer, swimming becomes a popular activity for families looking to cool off or just to have a little fun.
With all the lakes, rivers and streams in Pennsylvania, there's no shortage of places to get in the water.
Unfortunately, swimming can also be dangerous. It takes only a couple seconds for a kid to drown.
According to the Red Cross, "a child or weak swimmer can drown in the time it takes to reply to a text, check a fishing line or apply sunscreen."
Gina Sutphin, the General Manager at Kids First Swim School - York, offered some tips if you’re planning to be around water this summer: ”Always keep an eye on your children when you're around water. Second, always swim around the lifeguard and third, use a flotation device.”
Sutphin and her team teach lessons to both adults and kids starting at just 2-months-old.
“It takes only a couple seconds for a kid to drown, so water safety is very important. We need to start at an early age and it's never too late (to learn),” Sutphin said.
Classes are designed around your ability level, teaching basics like learning to float, proper breathing techniques and swim team training.