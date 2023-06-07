Tips for staying safe in water | Family First

With all the lakes, rivers and streams in Pennsylvania, there's no shortage of places to get in the water.

YORK, Pa. — As we head into summer, swimming becomes a popular activity for families looking to cool off or just to have a little fun.

Unfortunately, swimming can also be dangerous. It takes only a couple seconds for a kid to drown.

According to the Red Cross, "a child or weak swimmer can drown in the time it takes to reply to a text, check a fishing line or apply sunscreen."

Gina Sutphin, the General Manager at Kids First Swim School - York, offered some tips if you’re planning to be around water this summer: ”Always keep an eye on your children when you're around water. Second, always swim around the lifeguard and third, use a flotation device.”

Sutphin and her team teach lessons to both adults and kids starting at just 2-months-old.

“It takes only a couple seconds for a kid to drown, so water safety is very important. We need to start at an early age and it's never too late (to learn),” Sutphin said.