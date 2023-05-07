Walking with dinosaurs | Family First

A new exhibit at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg is helping bring dinosaurs back to life.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dinosaurs haven’t walked the Earth in 65 million years, but a new exhibit at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg is helping bring them back to life.

The Dinosaur Revolution - Live Large Exhibit is an interactive and immersive experience that will inspire the young and young at heart.

“You get to role-play as a dinosaur, go on quests, and adventures, and challenges and learn to be a junior paleontologist, so there’s fun for everyone,” said Heather Woodbridge, the Vice President of Operations at the Whitaker Center.

Mixed in with the fun is a healthy dose of education. From digging for fossils to leaving dinosaur footprints, there’s no shortage of things to do and learn. They’ll even have dinosaur-related events and gaming in the cinema and in the PNC Innovation Zone.

“The entire Whitaker Center is an educational experience themed around dinosaurs this summer,” said Woodbridge

No matter your age, Dinosaurs can be captivating and can find something to appreciate in this exhibit.

“They’re larger than life,” said Woodbridge, “there is that mystery and sense of wonder and just the scope and size there’s so much to dream and explore and get excited about…”