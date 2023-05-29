Veterans enjoy free cruise along the Susquehanna River

While Monday's cruise was in honor of Memorial Day, veterans can ride the Pride of the Susquehanna for free throughout the summer.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A ride down the Susquehanna River returned on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

Veterans were welcomed aboard the Pride of the Susquehanna for the annual Veterans Appreciation Cruise. Dozens of vets came together to enjoy the free rides all afternoon.

They say the event is a good way to honor their fallen peers.

"Memorial Day is about sacrifice, those who sacrifice and gave their all for their country and didn't come home. Perhaps, veterans understand sacrifice more than anyone else," said Judge William Tully.

"Our local veterans deserve to be recognized. The military these days is understaffed and over deployed and these veterans realize that because they too were part of it," said Katy Wech a veteran and member of the Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society.