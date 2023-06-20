Veggie frittata | Seasonal Servings

With so many veggies in season as spring turns to summer, Andrea Michaels shows us an easy frittata recipe that packs all of the favorites into a tasty breakfast!

YORK, Pa. — Many different vegetables become in season as spring turns into summer, and this week’s Seasonal Servings finds a way to pack them into breakfast!

This Fabulous Frittata is the perfect way to do just that, and it’s easy too! Since it’s still June, seasonal veggies like asparagus, bell peppers, spinach, onions and chive are used, but feel free to customize this and make it your own! There’s also cheese and sundried tomatoes to add some more flavor.

This recipe is perfect for a quicker weekend breakfast, and it reheats nicely for meal prep!

Fabulous Frittata

Ingredients

8 eggs

2 tablespoons, heavy cream

1 tablespoon, avocado oil

1 cup, asparagus, chopped small

½ cup, yellow bell pepper, chopped

¼ cup, red onion, chopped

1 cup, fresh spinach, sliced thin

½ cup, sundried tomatoes, chopped

1 cup, cheese (any kind, preferably a melty one)

2 tablespoons, chives, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Hot sauce (if desired)

2 tablespoons, butter, divided

Preparation

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat the avocado oil and one tablespoon of the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once the butter is melted, add the asparagus and cook it for about three to four minutes. Add the bell pepper and cook for another two minutes. Add the onion and cook for about another minute or two, until softened. Be sure to add salt and pepper to taste along the way!

Remove the veggies from heat and let cool for a few minutes. While waiting, crack and beat 8 eggs, then add the heavy cream to the egg until it is fully incorporated. Add the cooked veggies, the fresh spinach, sundried tomatoes, cheese and chives to the egg mixture and mix well.