Life

U.S. Fish and Wildlife celebrates 50 years of the Endangered Species Act

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service developed a collection of posters that showcase eight federally-listed species to celebrate the milestone.
Credit: Cal Robinson, USFWS

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is celebrating 50 years since the enactment of the Endangered Species Act (ESA)  with a series of posters.

The posters, designed by Cal Robinson, showcase eight different federally-listed species found across the country that were helped by the ESA.

Species portraits include the West Indian manatee, rusty patched bumble bee, California condor, polar bear, black-footed ferret, Kemp's Ridley sea turtle, Kaʻū silversword and the Atlantic salmon.

According to USFWS, 99% of the species that have received protection under the ESA have avoided extinction.

The National Service points out that many people don't have easy access to nature and will most likely never see an endangered species in real life, so the art's purpose is to help those people connect with these species.

The art releases come mere days before Endangered Species Day, which is May 19.

