UPS plans to hire nearly 2,800 seasonal employees in Harrisburg in preparation for holiday rush

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The holidays are right around the corner, and UPS is preparing for their yearly holiday spikes in packages.

The company announced that they are planning to hire around 2,800 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area, and about 100,000 across the country. Positions the company is looking to fill include: seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers.

The company also said that applying to these positions is even easier. UPS is using a digital-first application that takes most people only 25 minutes to complete. Around 80% of the positions needing to be filled will not require an interview, the company said.

UPS spokesperson, Lizzie Crouse, said that although these are seasonal positions, they could turn into a career.

"Nearly a third of our current permanent workforce came on as a seasonal employee," Crouse explained. "This is an opportunity for not just a seasonal position, but a permanent full time career with UPS."

The company reported that last year nearly 35,000 employees earned full-time status upon completion of their duties during the 2021 holiday season.

The starting pay for a seasonal package car driver start at $21 per hour. Seasonal tractor trailer drivers begin at $33.50 per hour, plus an additional $6,000 sign-on bonus.