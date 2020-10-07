Update your resume today to show new COVID-quarantine job skills

A changing workforce landscape means a greater emphasis on telework and computer centric positions moving forward.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left millions of Americans looking for work. Even if you weren't laid off or furloughed, now is the best time to update your resume and reassess your future.

Ruben Pachey, director of the Bureau of Workforce Partnership in the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry believes employers moving forward are going to be putting a greater emphasis on skills you may have acquired while working from home for the past 3-4 months.

Highlight your new teleworking and computer-based skills on your new resume, then proof it to make sure it best represents the candidate you want to be.

Pachey also recommends, if you were laid off or furloughed, considering moving into a new field, one where you may not be as vulnerable in the future. According to PA CareerLink, the best jobs in the current COVID-19 market are in health care, manufacturing, and informational technology (IT).