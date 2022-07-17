United Way of York County unveils new community survey

York County residents have the ability to provide input on important issues and needs that are on their minds.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County residents can help their community with just a few clicks and a working WiFi connection.

United Way of York County is inviting people to provide critical input about local issues and needs through a survey on their website.

Anne Druck, president of United Way of York County, believes the more responses, the better.

“This community survey is critical to give those that are impacted an opportunity to share their voice,” said Druck.

Druck's team developed issue proposals internally to reflect some of the most significant issues the county is facing.

The team came up with four: kindergarten readiness, low high school graduation rates, household stability and family in poverty.

“We chose four significant ones that we know of from the data we received that are significant in our community and also ones that we feel we can have an impact,” said Druck.

Once the results are in, Druck and her team have a goal for a three-year plan to focus on the top-selected issue.

The survey is available until Friday, June 22nd.