Two Ukrainian students prepare for semester at Lebanon Valley College

Two Ukrainian students are excited for the semester at Lebanon Valley College, hoping to use what they learn to help their nation recover from war.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — Walking into Roman Kolosok's dorm room at Lebanon Valley College, everything seems normal, but his journey to get here was improbable.

"I saw all the hostility, all the crimes that Russia was committing, and I decided that I'd rather go," Kolosok said.

Roman grew up in the Ukrainian Capitol City, Kyiv. When the Russians invaded the country last February, his parents reached out to a family they knew in the United States.

"As it turned out, when the war started, they just said that they could actually host me," Kolosok said.

Roman came to Ohio on a travel visa last March, not knowing how long he'd stay. He'd soon hear about a program at Hampton University in Virginia, offering free housing and tuition to Ukrainian students displaced by the war.

Back in Western Ukraine, Max Lyshthuk's parents heard about it too and wanted their son to escape the war.

"Sometimes we had to hide in bomb shelters, sometimes we didn't have any electricity or Internet, but it is incomparable with what is happening in the eastern part of Ukraine," Lyshthuk said.



Max and Roman met at Hampton University last summer, quickly forming a bond. With a lot of help from host families and advocates, the two relocated to south-central Pennsylvania. They're preparing for the new semester at Lebanon Valley College like any other students, learning their way around and moving in the essentials.

"Everybody who got in touch with LVC, and supported us, that's really great. I'm really glad that they are people that care about us," Kolosok said.

As they start a new journey, reminders of home and family are never far away.

"I hope they will be safe, but Kyiv is rapidly getting bombed, almost every week," Kolosok said.

Both men are eager to return to Ukraine, armed with knowledge.

"It will develop. That's my hope," Lyshthuk said. "I hope to be a part of the development of the country."