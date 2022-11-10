Trout restocked at popular Dauphin County creek for fly fishing

The Fish and Boat Commission will stock more than 100,000 hatchery-raised trout in more than 100 streams and lakes across Pa.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission loaded up buckets of fish in Dauphin County on Tuesday. The fish were used to stock a two-mile stretch of Clark's Creek in Middle Paxton Township with more than 400 trout.

The trout were placed to replenish the popular fishing spot, just in time for cooler weather.

Anglers say the conditions are just right during mid-October.

"The weather is beautiful. You've got the leaves starting to turn, the water is the right temperature. I know there are a lot of other things to do in the fall, but this is a good time of the year to get out," said angler Don Rank.

Tuesday's restock in Dauphin County is part of a larger restock effort across the Commonwealth.

The Fish and Boat Commission will stock more than 100,000 hatchery-raised trout in more than 100 streams and lakes across Pa.