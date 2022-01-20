Tips to stick to your New Year's resolutions | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Jan. 20 to discuss sticking to those New Year's resolutions in a healthy way.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Many New Year's resolutions fail within the first month of the year, according to research.

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Jan. 20 to discuss why this happens, what we can do to stay motivated, and how to set realistic goals.

According to Reihm, the top five resolutions that people make each year are losing weight, quitting smoking, reducing drinking, getting out of debt, and getting organized.

She says that the key to sticking to these goals is to get very specific, try to build off of an already established good habit, track your progress, and celebrate your successes.

