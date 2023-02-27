THON caps year long effort for PSU students

THON weekend capped a year-long effort by students at the Penn State York Campus.

YORK, Pa. — THON weekend 2023 capped a year-long effort by students at the Penn State York Campus.

Most of the attention went to dancers Domenic Sciortino and Omar Elhasany, who were chosen to stand for 46 hours with no sitting and no sleep. But THON is a team effort, and several other students stepped up to help with fundraising and organizing events.

And they made these efforts while continuing to maintain a high academic standard. On average, Penn State students who participate in THON spend an extra 15-20 hours a week having planning meetings and executing fundraisers.

This happens from the time they arrive on campus in the fall right up until THON weekend in mid-February.

In fact, even though we are now almost a week removed from the final total being revealed and the lights going dark at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, the students at Penn State York are still hard at work.

The student will use the rest of this school year to look back at all their fundraisers and figure out how to do better in 2023-24. They will also elect the incoming campus THON chair and officers.

And that’s why the story doesn’t end at THON weekend.

Some of the events that helped York reach the top ten fundraisers among Commonwealth, or branch, campuses included a September car wash, a drive-in movie night later in the fall and a Black Friday haircut event at Barberama in York, which is owned by Sciortino’s father, Domenic Sr.

These and other fundraisers earned the York campus $12,242 of the over $15 million which was raised in total to support the Four Diamond Foundation and the Penn State Hershey Medical Center to support families with kids fighting pediatric cancer and to hopefully find a cure one day.