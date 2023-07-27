The Sugar Rose Bake Shop is preheating their ovens for National Milk Chocolate Day

The Sugar Rose Bake Shop is preheating their ovens in anticipation for sweet treats to celebrate National Milk Chocolate Day on July 27!

YORK, Pa. — The Sugar Rose Bake Shop is preheating their ovens to make sweet treats to celebrate National Milk Chocolate Day tomorrow!

Crystal Caron, owner and pastry chef, has chocolate oozing from her shop in preparation for the holiday.

She made chocolate lovers loaded brownies that are laden with milk chocolate buttercream, ganache, milk chocolate chips and milk chocolate pieces, milk chocolate chip cookies and milk chocolate drizzle.

If that wasn't enough chocolate, the bake shop is also stocked with chocolate cookie cupcakes with chocolate buttercream and chocolate ganache, sprinkles and a cherry. These specials will be available on July 28.

If none of those recipes spark your sweet tooth, The Sugar Rose Bake Shop boasts plenty of other goodies—even some that are non-edible.

"We actually just added an area to one side of the bakery where there are local artists and vendors that sell their products for their small businesses," Caron said.

She also hosts a variety of classes and events at the shop, including dessert decorating and, on Aug. 12, a cinnamon-roll-eating contest.