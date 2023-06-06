The Cantina puts Cuban-Miami twist on York's Burger Week

The Cantina, a Cuban-Miami inspired restaurant in downtown York, is cooking up cheeseburger nacho fries for Burger Week.

YORK, Pa. — The Cantina is proving that a hamburger does not necessarily have to be between two buns.

The Cuban-Miami inspired restaurant is cooking up burger nacho fries for Burger Week.

"We decided to do the burger special our way, which is on nachos," Anne Bova, executive chef at The Cantina, said.

The potatoes are pickled before being fried, which lends them a savory, vinegar-y flavor and caramelizes them as they cook. The French fries are then loaded with ground beef, crispy bacon, nacho cheese, chipotle salsa, fresh dill and scallions.

While not a usual item on The Cantina's menu, the burger nacho fries were inspired by a staple.

"Funny story, this is actually sauce that we use for the beef on our regular menu, and some of the Hispanic girls that we have working at Cantina were eating it the one day, and it was phenomenal," Bova said.

Burger Week runs from June 3 to 10. For those who need a taste of The Cantina's burger nacho fries, the eatery is open Tuesday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For a full list of restaurants participating in Burger Week, click here.