Simple strawberry mousse | Seasonal Servings

Strawberries are almost ripe for the picking, and this effortless mousse makes them the star of the show! Minimal ingredients doesn't mean minimal flavor here!

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Strawberries are in season near the end of spring, and this week’s Seasonal Servings transforms them into an easy, sweet treat with this simple strawberry mousse!

After a family trip to pick those juicy spring favorites, it’s a simple and delicious hands-on dessert to make with the kids.

Once it’s finished, it will look like you put more work into it than you really did! Make it in advance for dinner guests, and they’ll never guess it was so effortless.

Simple strawberry mousse

Ingredients

12 ounces, strawberries ( note : set a few aside for toppings)

: set a few aside for toppings) ½ cup, granulated sugar

1 cup, whipping cream or heavy cream

Toppings of choice (chopped nuts, mint, chocolate pieces or shavings, etc.)

Preparation

Remove the green tops of the strawberries and discard them. Halve the remaining portion of the berries (the blender/food processor does the rest). Throw the strawberries into the food processor with the sugar and blend until completely pureed. Set aside, but also reserve about ½ cup of the puree.

Using a stand mixer or a hand mixer, beat the heavy cream for about five to eight minutes, slowly increasing the speed as it thickens so the cream doesn’t splatter. It should have stiff peaks when ready and should have the consistency you’d expect of whipped cream.

Using four glasses, divide the ½ cup of reserved strawberry puree in the bottoms of the glasses. Gently fold the remaining strawberry puree into the whipped cream until evenly incorporated. This is your mousse.