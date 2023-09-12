Survey ranks Maryland one of the happiest states to live in 2023

Virginia also graces the list in the top 15. With DC not being a state, they did not make the rank.

MARYLAND, USA — There are so many sayings about happiness, including one that says it depends on yourself, but what if a big part of it depends on what state you reside in. Well, if you are living in Maryland -- you are in luck.

According to a new WalletHub study, they were able to determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life through a comparison of 30 key indicators of happiness across 50 states. The data was determined through ranges of depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth as well as the unemployment rate.

The personal-finance website said there are many factors that can affect happiness, this can even just include the year.

"In 2023, high inflation remains a threat to Americans’ mental health. In fact, more than 75% of Americans who have experienced price increases where they live report feeling 'very' or 'moderately' stressed," WalletHub said. "In addition, only 50% of Americans feel 'very satisfied' with the way their personal life is going."

But this year is not enough to turn Marylanders' joy around as they ranked at #3 on the '2023's Happiness States in America' list. They have a total score of 64.62. The state comes in #4 for 'Work Environment', #5 for 'Community & Environment' and #8 for 'Emotional & Physical Well-Being.'

Some of the highlights -- Maryland is ranked #4 for depression among adults as well as suicide rates, meaning the amount is lower than other locations.

Virginia also made the top 15 of the list at #14. The Commonwealth state received a 57.69 overall rating. The state comes in #8 for 'Work Environment', #35 for 'Community & Environment' and #13 for 'Emotional & Physical Well-Being.'