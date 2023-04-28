Superheros make a special visit to patients at UPMC in Harrisburg

Friday's rain didn't stop some super window washers from making a surprise visit to kids at UPMC Children's Harrisburg!

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Friday's rain didn't stop some super window washers from making a surprise visit to kids in Harrisburg!

To celebrate National Super Hero Day, window washers dressed in costumes and rappelled down the side of UPMC Children's Harrisburg.

Well-known names like Captain America, Spiderman and Superman showed off their superpowers and greeted kids.

Organizers say they're honored to put smiles on the young patients' faces in such a special way.

"All of us wish we have superpowers, right? And so, I think our staff have an immense superpower to come to work every day and take care of the community. And for our patients who are really fighting every day for whatever is hurting them," said Lou Paverso, the president of UPMC Central Pennsylvania.

"The ability to have a little fun within the hospital and feel good about the healing process," he continued.