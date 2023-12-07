Embrace fresh summer flavors with Olivia's garden beet salad

YORK, Pa. — Olivia's has a new summer salad on the menu: fresh garden beet salad topped with fire-grilled chicken breast.
A light balsamic dressing complements the crisp greens and ties in the toasted pecans and blueberries featured in the salad.
Ingredients
1/2 cup, pecans, toasted
1/2 cup, fresh blueberries, washed
6 fresh medium beet bulbs
6 beet tops (the greens), chopped into 1.5-inch pieces
Chicken tenderloins, grilled
2 fresh oranges, peeled and wedged
1/2 cup, sheep milk feta
Directions
Wash the beet bulbs. Peel them and discard the skins. Quarter the beet bulbs. Place them in a pot along with the following ingredients:
1 quart, water
6 ounces, apple cider vinegar
4 ounces, sugar
1 teaspoon, salt
1/2 teaspoon, black pepper
1 whole orange, juiced
2 whole Vidalia onions, chopped
2 star anise
6 cloves
Directions
Bring all of the ingredients to a boil. Boil them until the beets are fork tender. Carefully remove the pot from heat and transfer the contents to a shallow pan. Allow the ingredients to cool for one hour, then refrigerate.
Dressing
Ingredients
1 cup, extra virgin olive oil
4 tablespoons, balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons, local honey
Pinch, sea salt
Black pepper
1/2 lemon, squeezed
Directions
Mix all of the dressing ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Toss in the blueberries, toasted pecans and beets (stems and tops, all of the greens). Toss everything together and then plate the salad. Garnish it with the feta, grilled chicken and quartered pickled beets.