Embrace fresh summer flavors with Olivia's garden beet salad

Olivia's demonstrates how to make their new summer salad that features fresh garden beets and is topped with fire-grilled chicken breast.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — Olivia's has a new summer salad on the menu: fresh garden beet salad topped with fire-grilled chicken breast.

A light balsamic dressing complements the crisp greens and ties in the toasted pecans and blueberries featured in the salad.

Fresh garden beet salad topped with fire-grilled chicken breast

Ingredients

1/2 cup, pecans, toasted

1/2 cup, fresh blueberries, washed

6 fresh medium beet bulbs

6 beet tops (the greens), chopped into 1.5-inch pieces

Chicken tenderloins, grilled

2 fresh oranges, peeled and wedged

1/2 cup, sheep milk feta

Directions

Wash the beet bulbs. Peel them and discard the skins. Quarter the beet bulbs. Place them in a pot along with the following ingredients:

1 quart, water

6 ounces, apple cider vinegar

4 ounces, sugar

1 teaspoon, salt

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

1 whole orange, juiced

2 whole Vidalia onions, chopped

2 star anise

6 cloves

Directions

Bring all of the ingredients to a boil. Boil them until the beets are fork tender. Carefully remove the pot from heat and transfer the contents to a shallow pan. Allow the ingredients to cool for one hour, then refrigerate.

Dressing

Ingredients

1 cup, extra virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons, balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons, local honey

Pinch, sea salt

Black pepper

1/2 lemon, squeezed

Directions