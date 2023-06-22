Sweet summer cocktail recipes from Fine Wine & Good Spirits

YORK, Pa. — The solstice has come and gone, which means it's officially summertime in Pennsylvania.
Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist with Fine Wine and Good Spirits, is helping people prepare for the season with a selection of sweet and savory cocktails.
Summer Peach
Ingredients
- 1 ounce, Captain Morgan White Rum
- 1 ounce, peach schnapps
- 2 ounces, orange juice
- 1 ounce, cranberry juice
- Peach slice, for garnish
- Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Combine the first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Gently top the drink with cranberry juice.
- Garnish with a peach slice and mint sprig.
Spiked Lemonade
Ingredients
- 2 ounces, Platinum 10X Vodka
- 6 ounces, lemonade
- Blueberries, for garnish
- Kiwis, for garnish
- Mint, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a tall glass filled with ice; stir.
- Garnish the drink with the blueberries, kiwis and mint.
Summer Sunset
Ingredients
- 1 ounce, Redemption High Rye Bourbon
- ½ ounce, Sweet Revenge Strawberry Liqueur
- 2 dashes, Angostura Bitters
- ½ ounce, fresh lime juice
- Ginger beer
- Strawberries, for garnish
- Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Combine the first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Top off with ginger beer.
- Garnish the drink with the strawberries and mint sprig.