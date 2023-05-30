Summer beet salad | Seasonal Servings

Beets are in season starting in June, so why not buy them fresh? Andrea Michaels shows us how about an easy hour of prep time can take advantage of that peak flavor!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — June is right around the corner, and beets are in season as the new month begins!

You can use canned or even the convenient refrigerated options, but why not take advantage of fresh beets while they're in season and at their best flavor? That is the Seasonal Servings way, after all!

It’s not difficult—you just need time! In fact, the oven does most of the work!

Some prep at the beginning of the week goes a long way for assembling a quick meal with this earthy root vegetable. We’ll turn it into a salad; that way, we can incorporate some seasonal greens like peppery arugula and hearty spinach.

We’ll head to the pantry for most of the remaining ingredients, including canned chickpeas and chopped walnuts. These add some needed protein, healthy fats and fiber to make a more complete and satiating meal that can stand alone!

If you don’t like beets, give this one a try. It might change your mind, like it did for many of the FOX43 Morning News crew!

Summer beet salad

Ingredients:

4 medium to large red beets, chopped (see preparation instructions below; if yellow beets are available too, feel free to use a combination of both for added color!)

2.5 ounces, arugula (about half of a small package)

2.5 ounces, spinach (about half of a small package)

1 can, chickpeas, rinsed and drained

8 ounces, goat cheese log, crumbled

½ cup, walnuts, chopped

6 tablespoons, olive oil

2 tablespoons, red wine vinegar (or balsamic vinegar)

4 teaspoons, Dijon mustard

1 large garlic clove

1 tablespoon, honey (or to taste)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Beet preparation

Before you get started, preheat your oven to 450-475 degrees Fahrenheit. Begin by chopping the tops to remove the greens, and then the bottoms to remove any lingering roots. Run the beets under water and scrub them to remove any dirt.

Make a foil pouch and place the beets in there. Season with salt, pepper and olive oil, and then seal the pouch. Roast them in the oven for about 50 to 60 minutes.

When the beets are done, a knife or fork should go through the center with ease. Let them cool, and then rub the skin off with a paring knife or a paper towel. Use food-safe, plastic gloves if you don’t want the beets to stain your fingers. It can be a chore to scrub off!

Safety note: Be careful opening the foil package once it’s done! Steam will be released and can burn you!

Salad preparation

Make your simple dressing by whisking together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic and honey. Add the salt and pepper and adjust as necessary to taste. Add more honey if you want a little more sweetness.