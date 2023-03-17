Find the luck of the Irish in these St. Patrick's Day cocktails

YORK, Pa. — While you won't find a pot of gold at the bottom of these drinks, you might just find the luck of the Irish.
Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist from from Fine Wine & Good Spirits, joined Jackie De Tore and Sean Streicher in the FOX43 studio this morning to mix up some Saint Patrick's Day cocktails.
Creamy Dream
Ingredients
- 1 ounce, coffee liqueur
- 2 ounces, The Sexton Irish Whiskey
- 1 ounce, cream
Directions
- Pour the first ingredient into a rocks glass filled with ice.
- Add the next ingredient.
- Slowly top the drink with the cream.
The Irish Mule
Ingredients
- 2 ounces, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey
- Goslings Ginger Beer
- 1 lime wedge
Directions
- Squeeze the lime wedge and drop it into a copper mug.
- Add the ice and whiskey.
- Top the drink with ginger beer; stir gently.
Writers’ Muse
Ingredients
- 1 ¾ ounces, Writers’ Tears Copper Pot Irish Whiskey
- ¾ ounce, Keep it Simple Syrup
- ¼ ounce, fresh lemon juice
- 6 mint leaves
- 3 raspberries
- 2 strawberries, halved
- Q Club Soda
Directions
- Muddle the first six ingredients into a shaker.
- Add ice to the shaker; stir.
- Pour the drink into a tall glass.
- Top it with club soda.