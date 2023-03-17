x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Find the luck of the Irish in these St. Patrick's Day cocktails

Nate Snelbaker from Fine Wine & Good Spirits joined Jackie De Tore and Sean Streicher in the FOX43 studio this morning to mix up some Saint Patrick's Day cocktails.

More Videos

YORK, Pa. — While you won't find a pot of gold at the bottom of these drinks, you might just find the luck of the Irish.

Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist from from Fine Wine & Good Spirits, joined Jackie De Tore and Sean Streicher in the FOX43 studio this morning to mix up some Saint Patrick's Day cocktails.

Creamy Dream

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Pour the first ingredient into a rocks glass filled with ice.
  2. Add the next ingredient.
  3. Slowly top the drink with the cream.

The Irish Mule

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Squeeze the lime wedge and drop it into a copper mug.
  2. Add the ice and whiskey.
  3. Top the drink with ginger beer; stir gently.

Writers’ Muse

Ingredients 

Directions 

  1. Muddle the first six ingredients into a shaker. 
  2. Add ice to the shaker; stir. 
  3. Pour the drink into a tall glass. 
  4. Top it with club soda. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Before You Leave, Check This Out