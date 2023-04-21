x
First SoMa Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival comes to Harrisburg

The first SoMa Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival will take place on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in Harrisburg.
Credit: Kristen - stock.adobe.com

HARRISBURG, Pa. — South of Third Street and south of Market Street in Harrisburg, otherwise known as "SoMa," is inviting the community out for a weekend happy hour.

The first SoMa Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival will take place on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. 

The event includes a variety of breweries, wineries, distilleries and cideries in the area, along with non-alcoholic options.

Food trucks will offer quality local food options for attendees, and entertainment includes live music, a pinball lounge, yard games and more.

Tickets can be purchased online. They cost $25, or $10 for designated drivers.

