Sensory room unveiled at Children's Home of York

The York Builders Association volunteered to construct a Snoezelen multi-sensory room at Children's Home of York to help kids manage their emotions.

YORK, Pa. — A York organization is helping vulnerable children manage their emotions with a therapeutic multi-sensory space.

York Builders Association (YBA) and Children's Home of York (CHOY) partnered to bring a Snoezelen room to life at CHOY.

A Snoezelen multi-sensory room uses lights, colors, sounds and other sensory equipment to help children feel calm and comfortable. The name is derived from a combination of two Dutch words that mean “to explore” and “to relax.”

“We are so grateful for York Builders and their many members who are making this project a reality through their time, talent, and resources,” said Ron Bunce, president and CEO of CHOY. “This sensory room will provide another therapeutic tool for our team to use with our youth who have significant mental illness or who have experienced trauma, abuse, or neglect.”

The space is designed to reduce agitation and allow kids to self-regulate their behavior. According to YBA, these sensory interventions have been shown to help contain heightened emotions and decrease the need for physical interventions.

“Our members put their hearts into this project,” said Laurie Lourie, executive vice president of the YBA. "They felt it was imperative to support the Children’s Home of York in the important work they do every day and help bring this therapeutic room to fruition for the children."