BBQ competitors are in Spring Grove for the sixth annual Smoke in the Grove BBQ state championship

Over 50 teams from the mid-Atlantic region are in Spring Grove for the sixth-annual Smoke in the Grove BBQ state championship.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Competitors from all over the mid-Atlantic region are stationed in Spring Grove Community park for the sixth-annual Smoke in the Grove BBQ state championship.

Over 50 professional BBQ teams are competing for a $32,000 cash prize and the chance to compete in the annual Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, Tennessee and The American Royal in Kansas City, Missouri.

Spring Grove is also welcoming 36 Backyard BBQ teams, 50 Steak Association Cookoff teams and over 200 Kansas City Barbeque Society Certified judges from all over the mid-Atlantic region.

But this competition isn't just for BBQ competitors. The event is free admittance for all, and will host music from Chris Woodward and Shindiggin on Friday. All weekend, guests can also enjoy food trucks and beer adult slushies from a variety of vendors, as well as an opportunity to sample the competitors prize-winning wings.

One-hundred percent of this weekend's proceeds will be dedicated to the Spring Grove community. The event will run all weekend from July 29th to the 30th. More information can be found on Facebook at @SmokeInTheGrove.