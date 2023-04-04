x
Shrimp and avocado Cobb salad | Seasonal Servings

Avocado is almost past peak flavor, and Andrea Michaels incorporates it into a simple, spring-like version of a shrimp Cobb salad. Don't pass on this one!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In this week’s Seasonal Servings, avocado is the star ingredient in this spring-like version of a Cobb salad! 

Shrimp is paired with the avocado, and gorgonzola is used in place of cheddar or Colby to add a creamy and tangy twist. Lemon helps tie in a yogurt dressing with honey for a little sweetness to balance the flavors!

Credit: WPMT FOX43
Andrea Michaels incorporate avocado into a Shrimp Cobb Salad and puts a spring twist on it.

Shrimp and avocado Cobb salad

Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 pound, spring mix (or other greens blend)
  • 12 ounces, jumbo shrimp (peeled and deveined, tails removed)
  • 2 avocadoes, diced
  • 6 ounces, bacon
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs
  • 8 ounces, tomatoes of choice, halved
  • 1 ½ cups, diced cucumber
  • 3 ounces, gorgonzola cheese, crumbled
Credit: WPMT FOX43
Plenty of proteins and vegetables are used in this Shrimp and Avocado Cobb Salad.

Directions

Cook the bacon until crispy and prepare the hard-boiled eggs if they weren’t prepared beforehand. Roughly chop the bacon and dice the hard-boiled eggs. Prepare the remaining salad ingredients as listed.

Heat one to two tablespoons of olive oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Cook in the pan until done, about two to three minutes per side. Set aside.

Credit: WPMT FOX43
You can prepare the ingredients ahead of time for a quick dinner on a busy night!

Dressing

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup, plain Greek yogurt (about 5 ounces)
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 4 tablespoons, chives
  • 1 tablespoon, honey (or more to taste)
  • 2-4 tablespoons, avocado oil
Credit: WPMT FOX43
Seasonal the shrimp with salt and pepper before cooking in oil!

Directions

Mix the Greek yogurt with the lemon juice, chives, honey and garlic. Add two tablespoons of avocado oil and mix. Add an additional tablespoon or two of the oil if you want a thinner dressing.

Assemble the salad ingredients on the lettuce blend, add the dressing, and enjoy!

Credit: WPMT FOX43
Yum!

