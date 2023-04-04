Shrimp and avocado Cobb salad | Seasonal Servings

Avocado is almost past peak flavor, and Andrea Michaels incorporates it into a simple, spring-like version of a shrimp Cobb salad. Don't pass on this one!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In this week’s Seasonal Servings, avocado is the star ingredient in this spring-like version of a Cobb salad!

Shrimp is paired with the avocado, and gorgonzola is used in place of cheddar or Colby to add a creamy and tangy twist. Lemon helps tie in a yogurt dressing with honey for a little sweetness to balance the flavors!

Shrimp and avocado Cobb salad

Salad

Ingredients

1 pound, spring mix (or other greens blend)

12 ounces, jumbo shrimp (peeled and deveined, tails removed)

2 avocadoes, diced

6 ounces, bacon

4 hard-boiled eggs

8 ounces, tomatoes of choice, halved

1 ½ cups, diced cucumber

3 ounces, gorgonzola cheese, crumbled

Directions

Cook the bacon until crispy and prepare the hard-boiled eggs if they weren’t prepared beforehand. Roughly chop the bacon and dice the hard-boiled eggs. Prepare the remaining salad ingredients as listed.

Heat one to two tablespoons of olive oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Cook in the pan until done, about two to three minutes per side. Set aside.

Dressing

Ingredients

1/3 cup, plain Greek yogurt (about 5 ounces)

Juice of 1 lemon

1 garlic clove, minced

4 tablespoons, chives

1 tablespoon, honey (or more to taste)

2-4 tablespoons, avocado oil

Directions

Mix the Greek yogurt with the lemon juice, chives, honey and garlic. Add two tablespoons of avocado oil and mix. Add an additional tablespoon or two of the oil if you want a thinner dressing.