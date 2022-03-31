York Central Market | Wandering Weatherman

YORK, Pa. — For this week's Wandering Weatherman, FOX43's Greg Perez checked out York Central Market.
Originally designed in 1888 by architect John Dempwolf, historians say this large, two-story brick building was apparently built by ship builders.
Located in downtown York, this Central Market is more than just Romanesque Revival-style architecture: it features restaurants, farm stands, and plenty of produce.
Market shoppers can enjoy some of the finest baked goods, fresh seafood, meats, deli products, and of course, the most beautiful locally-grown flowers.
One could spend hours making rounds and checking out everything from homemade candles to specialty foods.
