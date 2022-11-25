Black Friday deals: What streaming services are discounted?

HBO Max, Hulu, and Paramount Plus are all cutting down subscription costs for the holiday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's Black Friday, and plenty of businesses are offering their lowest prices of the year on certain products and services. Traditionally, shoppers have had to wait in lines outside of stores to get these crazy deals. Black Friday lines can take hours, even all night. This has shoppers looking for easier ways to find all the gifts they need for the holiday season.

Luckily, there are some deals that shoppers hardly have to lift a finger for. Some streaming services are offering discounted prices on subscriptions -- they won't last long, though, so get them while you can!

Here's where shoppers can expect to find deals online.

Hulu:

Hulu is offering customers ad-supported subscriptions for just $1.99/month. This offer expires at the end of the day on Monday the 28th, so customers have plenty of time to sign up and claim the lower cost.

Typically, Hulu's ad-supported plan costs viewers $7.99/month.

HBO Max:

HBO Max is moffering discounts to both new and returning custoers with its ad-based streaming service. Now, a three-month subscription will cost viewers only $1.99/month. Like Hulu, this deal will expire on Monday the 28th.

An HBO Max ad-based, three-month subscription originally cost customers $9.99/month -- the Black Friday deal is 80% off.

Paramount Plus:

Paramount Plus has two half-off deals for shoppers for their first year.

First, the ad-supported essential annual plan is now $24.99/year. Customers were paying $49.99/year.

Then, Paramount's annual premium plan is being offered for $49.99/year, originally priced at $99.99/year.

Both subscriptions are half-off, and come with a free week-long trial, so customers can try the streaming service out before they commit to it.

Customers may want to hurry with this deal, though -- it only lasts until Sunday the 27th.