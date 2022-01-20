Trader Joe's opening date set for first Central Pa. location

The construction of the Lower Allen Commons retail center is almost complete. The Trader Joe's is anticipated to open this spring.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Campbell Commercial Real Estate Inc. announced in a press release that the construction of the Lower Allen Commons retail center is nearly complete.

Among the four new tenants will be the first ever Trader Joe's in Central Pa.

The retail center is located across Route 15 from the Capital City Mall and will feature four new stores, including Trader Joe's, Sport Clips Haircuts, The Good Feet Store, and a yet to be announced high-end women's clothing retailer.

The four retail stores are anticipated to open this spring.

The Lower Allen Township Development Authority has owned the property since 2019 and has been working to deliver an upscale center to benefit the local community of Cumberland County.