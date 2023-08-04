Shopping center bans teens without adults

The Insalaco Shopping Center on Wyoming Avenue made the announcement on the West Pittston Facebook page.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A shopping center in Luzerne County is now requiring everyone under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult.

The Insalaco Shopping Center on Wyoming Avenue made the announcement on the West Pittston Facebook page.

The post says they had to enact this policy due to "unacceptable" behaviors by some teenagers and children, including destruction of property, disrespect of customers, and other unsafe behaviors.

The policy says that customers under 18 are still allowed to go into stores and restaurants to buy food and other items, but they must take it to go.