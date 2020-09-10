National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils VP Mike Pence fly bobblehead

John F. Kennedy was the first politician captured in bobblehead form.

MILWAUKEE — On Thursday the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a Mike Pence Fly bobblehead in commemoration of the moment in the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris when a fly landed on Pence's hair. The fly stayed on the VP's hair for over two minutes immediately causing an internet buzz.

The bobblehead includes the fly on Pence's hair, a plexiglass-like barrier and a removable mini fly swatter.

The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. They are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and are expected to ship in January.

Political bobbleheads were some of the earliest bobbleheads available for purchase starting in 1960. John F. Kennedy was the first politician captured in bobblehead form and bobbleheads of presidents, candidates, and other political figures have remained bobblehead ever since. Bobbleheads of all 45 United States Presidents have now been produced with the “Neglected Presidents” Series filling in the missing president bobbleheads.

This is the second bobblehead featuring Vice President Mike Pence that the Hall of Fame and Museum has released. Bobbleheads featuring Pence and Harris were recently added to the 2020 Presidential Candidate Bobblehead series and are expected to ship in November. Bobbleheads featuring President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are also available in both the traditional series for $20.20 each as well as a special caricature series. The caricature bobbleheads are available for $25 each or $45 for the interlocking set.