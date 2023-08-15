Lancaster City Indie Retail Week celebrates the spirit of local businesses

During Lancaster City Indie Retail Week, over five dozen participating merchants will offer special deals and promotions for shoppers to enjoy.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Independent retailers in Lancaster City will take center stage during Lancaster City Indie Retail Week from Aug. 18 through the 26.

The event will focus on celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit and unique offerings of local businesses. Home to plenty of merchants and retailers, Lancaster City independent retailers carry quality goods from cooking spices to oils, to tailored clothing and antiques, to crafted goods and fine art.

During Lancaster City Indie Retail Week, over five dozen participating merchants will offer special deals and promotions for shoppers to enjoy.

"Lancaster City Indie Retail Week is a platform for celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit that makes our city so unique. This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors to show their support for local businesses and experience the unmatched charm of independent retail in Lancaster City,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.

Participating retailers include:

A Day In The Life Records

AK Interiors

AnnaAnna Creative Cove

BellaBoo

Bistro Barbaret and Bakery

Blossoms & Roots Wellness Acupuncture

Built Supplements

Central Market Flowers at Market

Central Market Flowers on King

CI Records & Skates

curio. Gallery & Creative Supply

Deerfoot Downtown

Details

Dreaming Human

Ellicott & Co.

FARBO Co.

Fern•ish Home

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery

Gallery Grow Plant Bar

Hempfield Apothetique | Hempfield Botanicals

Honeybee & Fox Co Florals

In White

J A Sharp Custom Jeweler

J.Hilburn Menswear Studio

Keisha Finnie

Lancaster Cupcake

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Gift Box

Lancaster Sweet Shoppe

Larkstone

Lemon Street Market

Lets Roll

Massage Modern

Metro Pet Vet – Downtown

Miesse Candies

Move It Studio

Pagan Poetry

Pappagallo

PAVAA Gallery

Penn Stone Outdoor Living

Pocket Books Shop

Pursenality Handbag Shop

Radiance/Herbs from the Labyrinth

Read Rose Books

Ream Jewelers

Richstitch Embroidery

Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom

Sophie Stargazer Boutique

Space

Studio Spin

Sweetish

Telltale Dress

The Common Wheel

The Framing Concept

The Scarlet Willow

The Spice & Tea Exchange

Tiny Town

Truth & Style Jewelry

Ville & Rue

Wish You Well Bakery

Wyndridge Lancaster Tasting Room

ZANZIBAR Romancing Your Senses