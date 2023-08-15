Lancaster City Indie Retail Week celebrates the spirit of local businesses

LANCASTER, Pa. — Independent retailers in Lancaster City will take center stage during Lancaster City Indie Retail Week from Aug. 18 through the 26.
The event will focus on celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit and unique offerings of local businesses. Home to plenty of merchants and retailers, Lancaster City independent retailers carry quality goods from cooking spices to oils, to tailored clothing and antiques, to crafted goods and fine art.
During Lancaster City Indie Retail Week, over five dozen participating merchants will offer special deals and promotions for shoppers to enjoy.
"Lancaster City Indie Retail Week is a platform for celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit that makes our city so unique. This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors to show their support for local businesses and experience the unmatched charm of independent retail in Lancaster City,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.
Participating retailers include:
- A Day In The Life Records
- AK Interiors
- AnnaAnna Creative Cove
- BellaBoo
- Bistro Barbaret and Bakery
- Blossoms & Roots Wellness Acupuncture
- Built Supplements
- Central Market Flowers at Market
- Central Market Flowers on King
- CI Records & Skates
- curio. Gallery & Creative Supply
- Deerfoot Downtown
- Details
- Dreaming Human
- Ellicott & Co.
- FARBO Co.
- Fern•ish Home
- Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery
- Gallery Grow Plant Bar
- Hempfield Apothetique | Hempfield Botanicals
- Honeybee & Fox Co Florals
- In White
- J A Sharp Custom Jeweler
- J.Hilburn Menswear Studio
- Keisha Finnie
- Lancaster Cupcake
- Lancaster Galleries
- Lancaster Gift Box
- Lancaster Sweet Shoppe
- Larkstone
- Lemon Street Market
- Lets Roll
- Massage Modern
- Metro Pet Vet – Downtown
- Miesse Candies
- Move It Studio
- Pagan Poetry
- Pappagallo
- PAVAA Gallery
- Penn Stone Outdoor Living
- Pocket Books Shop
- Pursenality Handbag Shop
- Radiance/Herbs from the Labyrinth
- Read Rose Books
- Ream Jewelers
- Richstitch Embroidery
- Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom
- Sophie Stargazer Boutique
- Space
- Studio Spin
- Sweetish
- Telltale Dress
- The Common Wheel
- The Framing Concept
- The Scarlet Willow
- The Spice & Tea Exchange
- Tiny Town
- Truth & Style Jewelry
- Ville & Rue
- Wish You Well Bakery
- Wyndridge Lancaster Tasting Room
- ZANZIBAR Romancing Your Senses
For more information about Lancaster City Indie Retail Week and participating sellers, click here.