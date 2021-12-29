Post-holiday gift returns reach record high

Shoppers in the US are expected to return around $114 billion worth of merchandise bought during the Christmas season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Shoppers in the US are expected to return around $114 billion worth of merchandise bought during the Christmas season.

The record-breaking estimate comes from B-Stock Solutions, which manages liquidation for Walmart, Costco, and other retailers.

Whether you're exchanging your gift for a different color, or for an in-store credit, there are a variety of reasons folks may be returning gifts this year.

One shopper at the Park City Center Mall in Lancaster says she had to return some clothing items received as gifts because they didn't fit.

"I actually bought the wrong sizes for my kids," said shopper Melissa Bedi. "I got the length and the width backwards so I have a six-foot-two son that was going to wear pants for like a five-seven son – that's not going to work, and some things were too small for my husband so unfortunately mostly all of his Christmas gifts got returned."