Expert recommends checking for holiday deals now ahead of busy shopping season

YORK, Pa. — The holiday shopping season is starting early this year with some retailers offering deals as soon as now.

That's because some stores are sitting on piles of inventory, much of which arrived late after supply chain issues left shelves empty last year.

An economics professor at Harrisburg University is advising people to take advantage of the deals and discounts offered now instead of waiting.

"I would suggest that people should plan ahead, and purchase whatever they need for the holidays in advance," said Dr. Pavlo Bury. "If they plan on purchasing gifts, plan ahead as well. You do not want to wait until the last minute to get your gift because it is likely that we will be facing shortages and delays."

Some retail experts hope current discounts will help ease the impact of inflation.