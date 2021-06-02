Amazon announces Prime Day set for June 21-22

Prime Day 2021 is set for June 21-22, and over 2 million deals are expected to be available across every category on Amazon.

Amazon has announced that its annual prime day event will kick off the start of summer.

Prime Day 2021 is set for June 21-22, 2021 and over 2 million deals are expected to be available across every category on Amazon.

According to a press release, deals from brands like Levi’s, iRobot, Samsung, and Redken will be available along with offers from small and medium-sized businesses.

Prime Day kicks off on June 21 at 3:00 a.m. EDT and runs through June 22 for Prime members in the U.S.

“Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, and we’re excited to bring members great deals across an incredible selection, whether members want to shop and save on top brands, buzzworthy items, or small business collections,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime.

“Since we launched Prime Day in 2015, it’s delivered great new ways to shop, gift, watch movies and TV, and even dance, and we’re excited to carry on that tradition.”

Amazon says it will spend more than $100 million during the rest of 2021 to fuel the success of small businesses selling on their site, including promotional activities to encourage customers to shop with them.

Some Prime Day deals are starting today, including: