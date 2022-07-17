Business owner organizes vintage fest in York

Jessica Weikert, owner of Revolt Style Studio in downtown York, gathered vintage vendors from eight states to showcase and sell their wares.

YORK, Pa. — Anyone shopping for vintage clothing, accessories, home décor or miscellaneous wares need not look any further than downtown York.

Lovers of all things vintage can shop a variety of items from over 50 vendors across the East Coast. Established, up-and-coming and independent vintage retailers are all represented.

Vendors were carefully chosen to ensure a diverse range of timeless, quality items for sale. A list of vendors can be found at 717VintageFest.com/Vendors.

"The 717 Vintage Fest is the area's first ever fully vintage vendor event that offers a variety of retail selections for your wardrobe and home from a diverse selection of vintage curators," Jessica Weikert, owner of Revolt Style Studio and 717 Vintage Event developer and coordinator, said via a press release. "Event-goers are encouraged to explore all that York City has to offer after venturing through the vintage paradise that is 717 Vintage Fest."

Shoppers will find early 20th century pieces, in-demand Y2K items and everything in between.

"What's exciting about vintage is that it's kind of the original version of what's trending now,” Weikert said. “If you want something that's really cool, you can find a vintage, original version, and it's like 50 to 60 years old, and it just feels really special to be able to collect something like that."

This is the second festival that Weikert has organized. The first 717 Vintage Fest took place in November 2021.