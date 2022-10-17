2022 Hess Truck, which includes 2 hot rods, is now available for the holiday season

The $41.99 collector's item even includes nine Energizer batteries.

NEW YORK — Hess Corporation announced its Holiday ‘22 season with the release of the Hess Flatbed Truck with Hot Rods on sale exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $41.99 plus tax with free standard shipping* and a whopping 9 Energizer® batteries included.

Anticipate those sights and sounds on Christmas morning with the 42 lights and 4 realistic sounds from this revved up 3-in-1 toy truck set!

"Gift givers will cherish joyous moments of the kids immersing themselves in valuable imaginative play with this action-packed truck and hot rods trio” Justin Mayer, Hess Toy Truck General Manager said in a statement. “Millions of families over nearly 60 years have included the gifting of a Hess Toy Truck as part of their yearly holiday tradition."

The 2022 Hess Flatbed Truck with Hot Rods has received the prestigious Oppenheim Toy Portfolio’s Platinum Best Toy Award and Toy Insider’s 2022 Top Holiday Toy Award.

This year’s vintage design is a subtle nod to the second-hand fuel truck of similar style that Leon Hess started the company with in 1933. Instead of delivering oil, the reimagined 2022 toy is a flatbed that transports a pair of classic-coupe hot rods.

The elongated twin-axle retro-styled Flatbed Truck is solid white with bold green fenders, body side striping, and contrasting bed floor. Look for the shining chrome details of the embossed front grille, bumpers, and exhaust pipes.

The cab features four top-mounted buttons that activate 4 realistic sounds (truck ignition, truck horn, hot rod racing action, and the hydraulic ramp sound made when the ramp is pulled out). Little fingers will discover a useful pull-out ramp with side-out activated hydraulic sound for easy loading and unloading on race day!

Kids will feel exhilaration as they unload the two toy Hot Rods down the truck’s ramp and drag race the pair under the dining room table or in front of the Christmas tree.

The Hot Rods, one red and one green, feature cutaway front ends with exposed sparkling-chrome supercharged style engines. Racing stripes and colorful flaming body side graphics complete the sizzling style.

Built for speed and traction, with skinny front and wide rear racing tires, these two toy Hot Rods boast mighty pullback motors that rev up and propel them down the drag strip in either flat or wheelie positioning.

Each Hot Rod has nine bright lights that operate in steady mode.

Making the holidays bright for the littlest Hess Toy Truck fans, is the My Plush Hess Truck: 2022 Choo-Choo Train, also a Toy Insider’s 2022 Top Holiday Toy winner.

The ideal gift for newborns through toddlers, the squeeze-activated soft toy is the third in the award-winning plush, recognized for its comforting lights and fun sing along song from parent testers and judges alike.

The plush collectible is available for $34.99 plus tax.

Like all Hess toys, free standard shipping* and Energizer® batteries are included.