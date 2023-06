The offer is available to all My Sheetz Rewardz members from June 20 through 23. Customers can become a Rewardz member by downloading the Sheetz app.

YORK, Pa. — Sheetz today announced that all My Sheetz Rewardz members can enjoy a special treat for the first day of summer.

The convenience store chain will offer their F'real milkshakes for just 99 cents. The milkshakes come in some of the following flavors: Oreo Cookies & Cream, REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chill and Cool Mint Chip.

