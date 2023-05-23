Shake Shack 'shaking it up' with new location in Lancaster

Lancaster now boasts the first Shake Shake in the south central Pennsylvania region.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster saw another shakeup on Monday: a new Shake Shack.

The restaurant chain opened its first location in south central Pennsylvania yesterday. Officials say the new location at 1100 Christopher Place, Building G, in The Crossings shopping mall, will be open 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Shake Shack says that the new location will feature a drive thru, dining room and a partially covered patio for outside dining.

The menu will feature all of the classics, the restaurant said, including the ShackBurger, crinkle cut fries, an array of hand-spun shakes, the recently introduced veggie burger and much more.