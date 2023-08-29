Lancaster County authors co-write book about chronic illness | FOX43 Book Club

FOX43's Ally Debicki and Lancaster Public Library's Mikaila Strano introduced the next book to be featured in the FOX43 Book Club. The discussion will be Sept. 26.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Welcome to a new month of the FOX43 Book Club!

We partner with local libraries to create a Book Club featuring authors from Pennsylvania, highlighting the stories of our surrounding communities.

"Invincible" came to be when Schober took to social media to share her story of living with a so-called "invisible" illness and the toll it took on her everyday life. Ayers, who suffers from her own invisible illness, reached out to Schober to help bring their stories to life.

Together, the two found 26 other people fighting chronic illnesses who wanted to share their stories and shed light on the diseases they suffer from daily that don't make them "look" sick.

Each story in the collection is anonymous, and each tells the tale of the daily struggles and triumphs of someone battling an unseen disease.

Those who are interested in participating in the Book Club discussion on Sept. 26 can find the book at many online retailers or the book's website.

Readers can also ask their preferred library to request the novel from Access PA, a statewide library resource sharing network.

If "Invincible" doesn't get your fingers itching to turn pages, check out the video above for two other book recommendations from Strano.

We invite you to join Ally and digital content producer Kayleigh Johnson for their Facebook Live discussion of "Invincible: Finding the Light Beyond the Darkness of Chronic Illness" on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. The Live will be hosted on the FOX43 Book Club's Facebook group.