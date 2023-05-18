New immersive, photo-ready gallery meant for taking selfies opens in Lebanon

Self Selfie Museum is an immersive, photo-ready gallery where people can get creative and create content right in the Lebanon Valley Mall.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A new and unique business is capturing the moment in Lebanon Valley Mall.

Self Selfie Museum is an immersive, photo-ready gallery where people can get creative and create content.

“In every booth you stand in, you will feel excitement because each booth is a different place,” said Luz Hurtado, owner of the Self Selfie Museum.

There are over 20 different rooms with several different themes. Each room comes equipped with ring lights, props and a backdrop to immerse each individual. Hurtado said the museum is not only a place to have fun, but to also build confidence and feel comfortable in your skin.

“This place is all about confidence, anywhere you stand you know it’s for a photo, so anybody that comes here takes photos, so you’ll never feel uncomfortable,” said Hurtado.