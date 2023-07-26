Seasonal veggies do the heavy lifting for Olivia's garden-style mussels

YORK, Pa. — Summer is the season of seafood... and fresh veggies!
Olivia's prepares a dish with room for both: crispy catfish served over rice pilaf and garden-style mussels.
Seasonal garden favorites shine in this steamy summer classic.
Garden-style mussels
Ingredients
2 pounds, fresh mussels
1/2 cup, shallots, diced
1/2 cup, carrots, diced
1/2 cup, celery, diced
1 tablespoon, fresh garlic, minced
Pinch, sea salt
1/2 teaspoon, black pepper
3 tablespoons, fresh parsley, chopped
3 tablespoons, fresh basil, chopped
1/2 teaspoon, dried oregano
1 cup, zucchini, coarsely chopped
1 cup, squash, coarsely chopped
1 cup, broad beans, cut and blanched
3 tablespoons, garlic butter
3 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup, chicken stock
1 cup, Italian tomatoes
1/2 cup, white wine
2 tablespoons, brown sugar
Directions
In a heavy-bottom pan, sauté the shallots, celery, carrots, garlic, salt and the garlic butter for approximately three minutes. Add the wine, chicken stock, tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil. Bring everything to a boil. Add the zucchini, squash, broad beans, pepper, basil, dried oregano and brown sugar to the pan. Boil the ingredients for approximately three to four minutes. Reduce the heat to simmer everything for approximately eight to 10 minutes or until the squash is fork-tender.