Life

Seasonal veggies do the heavy lifting for Olivia's garden-style mussels

Summer is the season of seafood... and fresh veggies! Olivia's prepares a dish with room for both: crispy catfish served over rice pilaf and garden-style mussels.

Garden-style mussels

Ingredients

2 pounds, fresh mussels

1/2 cup, shallots, diced

1/2 cup, carrots, diced

1/2 cup, celery, diced

1 tablespoon, fresh garlic, minced

Pinch, sea salt

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

3 tablespoons, fresh parsley, chopped

3 tablespoons, fresh basil, chopped

1/2 teaspoon, dried oregano

1 cup, zucchini, coarsely chopped

1 cup, squash, coarsely chopped

1 cup, broad beans, cut and blanched

3 tablespoons, garlic butter

3 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup, chicken stock

1 cup, Italian tomatoes

1/2 cup, white wine

2 tablespoons, brown sugar

Directions

In a heavy-bottom pan, sauté the shallots, celery, carrots, garlic, salt and the garlic butter for approximately three minutes. Add the wine, chicken stock, tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil. Bring everything to a boil. Add the zucchini, squash, broad beans, pepper, basil, dried oregano and brown sugar to the pan. Boil the ingredients for approximately three to four minutes. Reduce the heat to simmer everything for approximately eight to 10 minutes or until the squash is fork-tender. 

