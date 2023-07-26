Seasonal veggies do the heavy lifting for Olivia's garden-style mussels

In a heavy-bottom pan, sauté the shallots, celery, carrots, garlic, salt and the garlic butter for approximately three minutes. Add the wine, chicken stock, tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil. Bring everything to a boil. Add the zucchini, squash, broad beans, pepper, basil, dried oregano and brown sugar to the pan. Boil the ingredients for approximately three to four minutes. Reduce the heat to simmer everything for approximately eight to 10 minutes or until the squash is fork-tender.